Local infectious disease specialist recommends wearing masks, says they’re effective

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In two days, Gov. Baker’s statewide mask mandate will go into effect in Massachusetts.

According to health experts, masks will help protect you and others from the coronavirus.

But you need to use them properly.

Starting Wednesday we’ll need to wear a mask at places we can’t practice social distancing. This includes grocery stores, retail stores, and public transportation. If you don’t have a mask or can’t get one in time, you’ll have to make a face covering at home. The CDC said you can use a bandana, scarf, or even a towel.

The City of Holyoke already requires customers to wear a face mask when going into a grocery store, but just how effective are they at slowing the spread of the coronavirus? That’s what we asked local doctors.

Dr. Esteban DelPilar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Baystate Health said, “Well, they are pretty effective. Wear a mask thinking that you have it. If you look at me, I’m wearing my mask, if I had the coronavirus and I’m talking to you so instead of the particles being expelled through the air and getting to you, they’re staying right on my face.”

Wearing a mask is not the end all solution for slowing the spread. You should also still be practicing social distancing and washing your hands regularly. Dr. DelPilar also explained why not to get an N95 respirator mask.

Hospitals are experiencing major shortages, and you have to have them specifically fitted to your face in order to be effective. Dr. DelPilar added that having a mask on also prevents you from touching your face. He said the average person touches their face between two and three thousand times each day.