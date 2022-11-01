(WWLP) – Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, in part because symptoms may not present themselves until it’s too late.

Usually, symptoms of lung cancer don’t appear until the disease is already at an advanced stage.

And even when it does cause symptoms, people may mistake them for other problems. According to American Cancer Awareness, the most common symptoms of lung cancer include chest pain, shortness of breath, or a cough or infection that doesn’t go away.

It is important to schedule annual screenings to detect the disease early when treatment is more likely to be effective.