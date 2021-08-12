MassDEP issues air quality advisory for eastern Hampden County

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued an air quality alert from 10:00AM until 11:00PM Thursday for eastern Hampden County.

The air quality is considered unhealthy due to an increase in ozone levels. At risk persons include those who suffer from heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone. These people should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy.

The alert is also in effect for southern Worcester, central and southeastern Middlesex, eastern Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Barnstable and Dukes counties. More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site.