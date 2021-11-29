MassDEP offering free testing for PFAS well water contamination

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of 84 towns in Massachusetts who use well water can apply for free PFAS contamination testing.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is providing testing in communities where at least 80% of residents use private wells for their drinking water.

The effort is an effort to determine if the water supply contains per- and polyfluoralki1 substances, also known as PFAS, which have been linked to adverse health effects.

Water sampling will be done by the well owners. The sample testing kit and shipping samples to the lab for testing are free. Results will be shared with the well owner and the town Board of Health.

Well owners may apply online for a testing kit at: dwp-pfas.madwpdep.org. Those without internet access can call 413 545-7327 to apply.