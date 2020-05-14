MassHousing granting relief funds to providers of affordable sober housing

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– MassHousing has awarded $700,000 in grant funding to bring COVID-19 relief to 31 non-profit providers of affordable sober housing in 17 Massachusetts communities. The grants will provide financial stability and support services for nearly 700 state residents trying to overcome addiction.

The grants came from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc. (CCRI), a subsidiary corporation of MassHousing.

The non-profit sober housing providers have seen increased costs for food, supplies and cleaning. There have been added payroll expenses for overtime or additional staff to maintain the sober housing and services, as well as assisting residents in applying for available state and federal COVID-19-related benefits. Some entities have also identified additional costs for technology to allow residents to utilize tele-health options and participate remotely in their regular recovery programs.

The 31 CCRI grants involved 37 sober homes and 660 residents in 17 communities. Two western Massachusetts programs received grant funding: Sage Housing, Inc. in Greenfield, and Greater New Life Christian Center in Springfield.