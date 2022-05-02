CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year the first Monday in the month of May is known as “Melanoma Monday.”

The day is meant to raise awareness of this deadly form of skin cancer. 22News spoke with a dermatologist from New England Dermatology about how you can spot the warning signs.

Dr. Stanley Glazer says know the “ABC’s” of Melanoma when self-examining your body for skin cancer. He suggests:

Check moles for asymmetry, and if the borders are irregular or poorly defined

Look for irregular color and a diameter larger than 6 millimeters

A mole or skin lesion that seems to be evolving

“If you has a severe sunburn, if you have multiple moles, if you have a family history of skin cancer, if you are fair-eyed and fair-skinned… these are risk factors,” Dr. Glazer explained.

Remember that skin exposure to UV radiation from sunlight or tanning beds increases your risk of developing melanoma. You can best protect your skin this summer by using sunscreen that has a minimum SPF of 30.