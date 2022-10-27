CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have any old or unused prescription or over the counter drugs, you’ll be able to get rid of them safely at many local police stations this weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being held on Saturday, October 29. The government is encouraging people to remove unneeded medications from their homes in an effort to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

Police departments across Massachusetts will be collecting drugs including tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication, vitamins and veterinary medications. Some locations may accept vape pens and other e-cigarette devices, but contact your local PD to verify.

They do not accept any liquids, intravenous solutions, syringes, IV solutions or equipment, chemotherapy drugs and other “sharps.”

This service is free and anonymous. Be sure to remove all personal information on pill bottle labels and medicine packaging. All medications will be destroyed.

Below is a list of drop off locations and times:

Friday October 28:

VA Central Western Mass, Leeds, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 29:

Agawam Police Dept, 10am-2pm

Amherst, Wildwood Elementary School, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Belchertown Town Common, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chicopee, Hampden County Sheriff, Castle Of Knights, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Deerfield Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Easthampton Public Safety Complex, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Longmeadow Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Greenfield Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hadley, Hopkins Academy, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Holyoke Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Leverett Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Longmeadow Police Dept, Pittsfield Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ludlow Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Montague Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northampton, Smith Voc Hs, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pittsfield Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

South Hadley Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Springfield Central High School, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunderland Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

West Springfield Police Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Williamsburg, Williams Hardware, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Worthington, Highway Dept, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information on permanent drug drop box locations contact your local police or health department.