National Suicide Awareness Month: Coping with mental health and COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September is National Suicide Awareness Month and so the CDC analyzed the effects of the pandemic on a person’s mental health.

According to the CDC, 40 percent of American adults reported mental or behavioral challenges due to COVID-19, social distancing, and stay at home orders. It also found that people between the ages of 18 and 24 had thoughts of suicide.

In addition to young people, minorities, essential workers and the elderly are at a greater risk of experiencing these symptoms.

The CDC found that during the pandemic the rate of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse has greatly increased. For more information on suicide prevention resources during COVID-19, click here.