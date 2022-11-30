AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A growing number of Western Massachusetts Senior Centers are adopting a Memory Café format for senior citizens who cope with mild memory loss. At the Amherst Senior Center, a weekly café called the Can’t Remember Café is helping those who cope with memory loss to feel included.

The new Can’t Remember Café is where Amherst seniors with memory issues can kick back, converse and make connections with folks who also suffer from memory loss. These Memory Cafés developed as the solution to the senior citizen isolation that grew out of the Pandemic.

“It’s a place where they can take a break from the stresses in their lives and relax. That’s one of the most common places at the senior center,” said Haley Bolton, Director of Amherst Senior Services.

It hasn’t taken long for members of the Amherst Senior Center to appreciate what’s being done on their behalf. The Can’t Remember Café is in keeping with the those suffering a general physical decline..

“UMass has a program where they help disabled people. have like two programs that are here, internet with us as participants,” said Lee Williams, a member of the Amherst Senior Center.

Can’t Remember Café meets weekly at the Amherst Senior Center from 10am to 12pm and includes a weekly activity and a photo prompt designed to build and create memories.