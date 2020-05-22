“No Fry Day” to promote sun safety starting over Memorial Day weekend

1  of  3
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,228 deaths, 90,889 positive tests Ferry Street in Easthampton closed due to structure fire Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,632 tested positive

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun was shining and people were out enjoying the warm summer-like weather. But as Memorial Day weekend gets under way the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind people to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors.

UV radiation is the main factor responsible for skin cancer and that’s why it’s so important to wear sunscreen.

“We advise people to look for a broad spectrum coverage that covers both UVA and UVB rays and has a sun protection factor of at least 30,” said Dr. Wilson Mertens the Vice President and Medical Director of Cancer Services at Baystate Health.

If you plan on being on your boat over the holiday weekend be sure to protect yourself from the sun.

“People need to keep in mind that if they’re on the water that this actually magnifies the amount of exposure because of the reflection or rays that bounce off the surface so that’s a double dose,” said Dr. Mertens.

22News talked to one boater who made sure to put on sunscreen before going out on the water.

“Just before leaving the house I put the SPF 30 on the dome and I’ll apply it as much as I have to not to get burned,” said Mike Garbeck of North Granby, Connecticut.

If you do plan on being outside this weekend try and seek shade between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are at their strongest.

It’s also a good idea to wear a wide brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses as well.

