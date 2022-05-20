WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is warning both employees and employers of the dangers of working in extreme heat.

According to OSHA, thousands of workers become sick from heat exposure every year, and some instances are deadly.

Risk factors for heat illness among workers include heavy physical activity, warm or hot environmental conditions, lack of acclimatization, and wearing clothing that holds in body heat. Hazardous heat exposure happens both indoors or outdoors and during any season, not only during heat waves.

Illness from heat exposure is preventable and both workers and management should make efforts to keep everyone safe and recognize the symptoms. OSHA provides these prevention guidelines: