BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)– Parents and providers rallied online Wednesday to call attention to the rising costs of providing care and treatment for people with autism and to push Massachusetts to increase the reimbursement rate as a way to encourage more people to take jobs in the care workforce.

“We have a number of families that have been waiting for over a year to access therapeutic services, which is astounding and horrible all at the same time. Many of you are also probably feeling the impact of increased costs for just about everything — food, gas, all the things that we need to live,” Hanna Rue, chief clinical officer at LEARN Behavioral, said. “The current state of reimbursement does not nearly reflect the rising costs of providing autism treatment. And it’s a real struggle for providers to maintain access to families, access to quality services.”

Rue emceed a briefing in which parents and providers affiliated with Autism Services 4 Mass called on MassHealth to up its reimbursement rate for care like applied behavior analysis (ABA) in order for providers to more successfully recruit, train and retain staff. Rue said provider turnover in 2020 registered at 59 percent while the demand for skilled staff members like behavior technicians and licensed behavior analysts increased over 100 percent.

“The current high turnover rate of behavior therapists diminishes the quality and consistency of care available to families,” Autism Services 4 Mass wrote in a form letter it suggested that supporters send to elected officials. “The State is currently undergoing a process to evaluate reimbursement rates for autism services. Right now, state reimbursement does not reflect the increased costs of providing autism services and providers are struggling to maintain access to quality services for MassHealth families in need. Please increase rate reimbursement in a way that appropriately recognizes the costs to provide autism services to our children.”

State law required private insurers to cover ABA services for individuals with autism starting in 2011 and MassHealth began covering ABA in 2015 after passage of the 2014 autism omnibus bill, according to the Autism Insurance Resource Center. But covering the care is not enough when the rates at which MassHealth reimburses providers are too low, Judith Ursitti, vice president of government affairs for The Council of Autism Service Providers, said.

“Almost all 50 [states] have implemented coverage for children and for ABA. The battle for just a fair and appropriate rate has been tough, but there has been success because the therapy is so beneficial. The providers are dedicated, well trained and we have practice guidelines that they can utilize that make a world of difference,” she said. “We can’t just say, “yay, we have Medicaid coverage for applied behavior analysis’ and walk away. It’s something that we constantly have to educate legislators and regulators about, we have to keep our eye on the ball just to make sure that people continue to go into the field and provide meaningful care.”

Kevin Schlichenmeyer, founder and owner of The Autism Community Therapists (TACT) in Acton, explained how the pandemic has exacerbated a workforce shortage that had already made it more difficult for families to access care for the 16,000 children in Massachusetts with autism.

“There’s just a general workforce shortage. So the first challenge is just there doesn’t seem to be enough of a workforce out there to support the growing volume of patients and their needs. So people are out there, but for some reason they’re just not incentivized as much to work in this industry, it seems like, as they used to be,” Schlichenmeyer said. He added, “Working from home seems to be the more common and preferred way of work these days. But you can’t do that as a human service provider. By nature, ABA requires one-to-one services, which means direct physical proximity. You just can’t social distance in this line of work.”