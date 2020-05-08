1  of  2
Poll: Most in US back curbing in-person worship amid virus

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll finds that most Americans think in-person religious services should be barred or allowed only with limits during the coronavirus pandemic. And only about a third say that prohibitions on in-person services violate religious freedom.

Just 9% think in-person religious services should be permitted without restrictions amid the pandemic, while 42% think they should be allowed with restrictions and 48% think they should not be allowed at all.

That’s according to the poll by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It shows an increasing number of religious Americans are turning to virtual services during the outbreak.

