Preventive measures to reduce the risk of Breast Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With one in eight women to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime 22News wanted to find out some prevention methods you can take to protect yourself.

When it comes to reducing risks, it’s about maintaining a balanced lifestyle and keeping in good communication with your doctor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exercising regularly and limiting how much alcohol you drink are important steps to take. It’s also important to keep track of your family history when it comes to breast cancer.

Taking note of anyone in your family that has had breast cancer or finding out if you inherited changes to your BRCA genes.

About 50 out of 100 women who have that gene mutation will get breast cancer by the time they are 70, compared to 7 out of 100 for women who don’t have that mutation.

When it comes to screening for breast cancer, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends women 50 to 74 should be getting a mammogram every two years and women 40 to 49 should talk with a doctor about when they should start.