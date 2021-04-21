Public and private water supply testing for PFAS begins at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass-Amherst scientific research study team will receive a grant from the state to conduct testing for PFAS in private wells and public water supplies.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) recently awarded a grant for $1,072,791 to Professor David Reckhow’s group in civil and environmental engineering. They will sample for the contaminant per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from 1,600 public water systems and 3,500 private water wells in 84 selected communities across the state.
Earlier this year the state awarded $3 million in grants directly to 17 public water supply systems to develop treatment systems that protect drinking water against PFAS. Most of the PFAS drinking water contamination was found near military bases, including the city of Westfield, associated with chemicals found in firefighting foam. The CDC has linked PFAS chemicals to a number of of health risks, including cancer, asthma, and thyroid disease.
Testing Private Wells
- Alford
- Aquinnah
- Ashby
- Ashfield
- Becket
- Belchertown
- Berkley
- Berlin
- Bolton
- Boxborough*
- Boxford
- Brimfield
- Buckland
- Carlisle
- Carver
- Charlemont
- Charlton
- Chesterfield
- Clarksburg
- Colrain
- Conway
- Dover
- Dunstable
- Erving
- Florida
- Freetown
- Goshen
- Granby
- Granville
- Hampden
- Harvard
- Hawley
- Heath
- Holland
- Hubbardston
- Lakeville
- Leverett
- Leyden
- Mendon
- Middlefield
- Millville
- Monterey
- Montgomery
- Mount Washington
- Nantucket*
- New Ashford
- New Braintree
- New Marlborough
- New Salem
- Newbury
- Oakham
- Otis
- Pelham
- Peru
- Petersham
- Phillipston
- Plainfield
- Plympton
- Princeton
- Rehoboth
- Richmond
- Rochester
- Rowe
- Royalston
- Sandisfield
- Savoy
- Shelburne
- Sherborn
- Shutesbury
- Stow
- Sutton
- Tolland
- Truro
- Tyngsborough
- Tyringham
- Wales
- Warwick
- Washington
- Wellfleet*
- Wendell
- West Tisbury
- Westhampton
- Westport
- Windsor
*Towns added based on summer population and population updates
PFAS detected in drinking water supplies in Massachusetts
Approximately 40 wells will be selected in each community and the sampling is expected to be completed by June 30.