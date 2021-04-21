Public and private water supply testing for PFAS begins at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass-Amherst scientific research study team will receive a grant from the state to conduct testing for PFAS in private wells and public water supplies.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) recently awarded a grant for $1,072,791 to Professor David Reckhow’s group in civil and environmental engineering. They will sample for the contaminant per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from 1,600 public water systems and 3,500 private water wells in 84 selected communities across the state.

Earlier this year the state awarded $3 million in grants directly to 17 public water supply systems to develop treatment systems that protect drinking water against PFAS. Most of the PFAS drinking water contamination was found near military bases, including the city of Westfield, associated with chemicals found in firefighting foam. The CDC has linked PFAS chemicals to a number of of health risks, including cancer, asthma, and thyroid disease.

Alford

Aquinnah

Ashby

Ashfield

Becket

Belchertown

Berkley

Berlin

Bolton

Boxborough*

Boxford

Brimfield

Buckland

Carlisle

Carver

Charlemont

Charlton

Chesterfield

Clarksburg

Colrain

Conway

Dover

Dunstable

Erving

Florida

Freetown

Goshen

Granby

Granville

Hampden

Harvard

Hawley

Heath

Holland

Hubbardston

Lakeville

Leverett

Leyden

Mendon

Middlefield

Millville

Monterey

Montgomery

Mount Washington

Nantucket*

New Ashford

New Braintree

New Marlborough

New Salem

Newbury

Oakham

Otis

Pelham

Peru

Petersham

Phillipston

Plainfield

Plympton

Princeton

Rehoboth

Richmond

Rochester

Rowe

Royalston

Sandisfield

Savoy

Shelburne

Sherborn

Shutesbury

Stow

Sutton

Tolland

Truro

Tyngsborough

Tyringham

Wales

Warwick

Washington

Wellfleet*

Wendell

West Tisbury

Westhampton

Westport

Windsor

*Towns added based on summer population and population updates

Approximately 40 wells will be selected in each community and the sampling is expected to be completed by June 30.