Recent death of Chadwick Boseman causes increased concern for colon cancer

(WWLP) – The recent death of actor Chadwick Boseman has increased the focus on colon cancer, especially among younger adults.

According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer deaths among people ages 20 to 50 have been increasing since the mid 2,000’s.

Men have a slightly higher risk of developing colorectal cancer than women and Black people have the highest rates of non-hereditary colorectal cancer in the United States.

According to Cancer.net, a person with an average risk of colorectal cancer has about a 5% chance of developing colorectal cancer overall.

Most colorectal cancers are usually considered sporadic which means the genetic changes develop by chance after a person is born, so there is no risk of passing these genetic changes on to one’s children.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables and low in red meat may help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Some studies have also found that people who take calcium and vitamin d supplements have a lower risk as well.

Colon cancer doesn’t produce many symptoms, which is why doctors recommend regular screening tests for people over 50.