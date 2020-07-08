Recent high heat, humidity increases mosquito activity

FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, announced new guidance for doctors whose pregnant patients may […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — EEE has been officially confirmed in Franklin County this year and amid a rising risk, the weather conditions we’re experiencing in western Massachusetts are making mosquitoes more active.

The best conditions for peak mosquito activity are temperatures in the 80s with high humidity, according to Orkin and that’s what we’ll see over the coming days.

However, during periods of heavy rainfall, that temporarily reduces mosquito activity as it prevents flight since heavy rain can cause injury. Once the rain is over, activity increases as frequent rainfall maintain higher water levels, which mosquitoes like.

We’ve already had a wetter-than-normal pattern so far this month and the forecast over the next week shows even more rain to come.

Wind also plays a factor in mosquito activity. Little to no wind is favorable to mosquitoes since they are not strong flyers.

Regardless of the weather, the best way to prevent mosquito bites is by using a repellent containing DEET.