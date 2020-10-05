Residents to rally in Boston against flu shot mandate in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Not everyone agrees with Governor Baker’s order that requires students to get a flu shot before returning to school.

More than 11,000 people in the state will be filing a class-action lawsuit against Governor Baker and the state, citing the unconstitutionality of the flu vaccination mandate.

The mandate requires all children who are six months of age and older to get vaccinated in order to go to school in Massachusetts. This includes colleges and universities.

Opponents of this measure believe that parents should get to decide whether or not to vaccinate their kids.

There will be a rally outside of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston at 1 p.m. Monday.