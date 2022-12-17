CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that hides in plain sight. Homeowners with this deadly gas lurking can’t see it, taste it, or smell it.

That’s why local fire departments like Warwick and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services are encouraging homeowners to remove snow from furnace and dryer exhaust pipes, and remember that fuel burning appliances produce carbon monoxide gas.

Carbon monoxide alarms also need to be tested monthly. The CDC calls this gas the quiet killer, and says that gas power generators, a welcome appliance in the event of a power outage, creates 100 times more carbon monoxide gas then car exhaust.

“If the generator is operated too close to a house, especially near a window or door, the invisible and odorless toxic gas can easily enter the home, resulting in illness or death,” the National Institute of Standards and Technology said in a video.

Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms are flu like, and include nausea, headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, and vomiting. Something as simple as a chimney block can cause excess CO poisoning. High levels of CO poisoning can cause mental confusion, vomiting, loss of muscular coordination, loss of consciousness, and death.