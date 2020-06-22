Sahara dust blankets Caribbean, air quality hazardous

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A massive cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.

Air quality across most of the region fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.

Many health specialists are concerned about those battling respiratory symptoms tied to COVID-19, with thousands of confirmed cases reported across the Caribbean.