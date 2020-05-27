SJC allows beer, wine sale ballot question to move forward

BOSTON (AP) – Supporters of a ballot question that would let convenience stores sell beer and wine won a key legal battle in Massachusetts’ highest court Tuesday.

The question was launched by the convenience store chain Cumberland Farms and would let local authorities issue licenses allowing food stores to sell beer and wine.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey ruled that the question passed constitutional muster, but critics – including liquor store owners, who could experience greater competition if it is approved – went to court to challenge Healey’s ruling. The Supreme Judicial Court sided with Healey. The question could appear on the November ballot.