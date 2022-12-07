(WWLP) – The spread of RSV appears to be declining in some parts of the country, but the flu is still rampant, and Covid is on the upswing this holiday season.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, hospitalizations in the week ending Nov. 27th were nearly double the number of flu hospitalizations reported the week before. The CDC estimates that the flu has already caused 8.7 million illnesses since Oct. 1st.

However, cases of RSV fell from more than 19,000 in the week ending on Nov. 12th to around 7,500 in the week ending on Nov. 26th. And Covid cases have risen 16% over the last two weeks.

Health experts say the most important way to protect yourself from these viruses, is to stay up to date on Covid vaccines and the annual flu shot. And although there is no vaccine to prevent RSV just yet, it is encouraged to wear masks, if you are traveling or in public spaces.