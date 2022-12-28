SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some upcoming vaccine clinics happening in Springfield and that be running through March.

The East Springfield Neighborhood Council will be holding a COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mary Mother of Hope Church will be holding their vaccine clinic every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well.



Everyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccination at these clinics will receive a $75 gift card.

Additional information can be found on our website.