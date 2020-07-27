State awards $6.3-million for municipal small bridge repairs and replacements

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A new round of Municipal Small Bridge Program Grant Awards has been announced for 27 communities across the state.

The Municipal Small Bridge Program, signed into law on August 10, 2016, by Governor Baker, is a several-year $50 million program to aid in the replacement and preservation of municipally-owned small bridges which are not eligible for federal aid under existing bridge replacement or rehabilitation programs. An increasing number of them are at high risk for full or partial closure in the near future due to their present conditions.

The program assists cities and towns with replacing or preserving bridges with spans between 10′ and 20′, which are not eligible for federal aid. Each municipality may qualify for up to $500,000 per year. This program that provides financial support to cities and towns for small bridge replacement, preservation and rehabilitation projects.

This grant round will exhaust the 5-year $50,000,000 budget for this program. Until new bond authorization becomes available, no new grant funding rounds will be announced. MassDOT will use the small amount of current authorization remaining to be able to fund emergency small bridge replacement and repair requests, in line with program objectives.

The list of communities, the project type, funding amount and grant is as follows: