BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Mass in Motion Municipal Wellness and Leadership program has been awarded $1.1-million from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH).

The money will be used for programs that provide access to healthy, affordable food, and safe physical activity in 42 municipalities across the state. These programs support efforts to reduce obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases associated with a lack of proper nutrition and exercise.

“During the pandemic, many residents across the Commonwealth were vulnerable to food insecurity,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “These grants are part of this Administration’s commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting local community efforts to increase access points for healthy foods right in their neighborhood that can help reduce obesity.”

Mass in Motion is a partnership between local government and community-based organizations that creates policy and implements changes within the community for improved health and quality of life issues.

Learn more about Mass in Motion and information on which communities have a program by going to the website.