State offering more outlets to file complaints of businesses violating COVID-19 protocols

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts officials say they’re more than happy to listen to reports about businesses not following public health rules in the COVID-19 era.

Hotlines and websites have been set up allowing workers, customers and others who spot businesses they think aren’t taking the steps needed to stem the spread of the coronavirus to relay those concerns to the state.

A reporting form launched by Attorney General Maura Healey has already registered more than 1,000 complaints. And last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced another effort aimed at helping track down businesses not be taking proper precautions against the virus.