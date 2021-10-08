STCC awarded $130-K workforce development grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The state Department of Higher Education has awarded Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) $130,000 a Training Resources and Internships Network (TRAIN) grant. The money will be used to help people who are under- or unemployed train for careers in healthcare services.

“This grant will allow STCC to train 50 people through an in-person non-credit program in four skills and critical roles that are in high demand throughout the Pioneer Valley: memory care, home health aide, CPR and certified nursing assistant,” said Gladys Franco, assistant vice president of Workforce Development at STCC.

Students will be enrolled in the STCC CNA Plus program, which aligns with the Pioneer Valley Regional Labor Blueprint report that reveals a critical need in the region for direct care workers such as CNAs and home health aides. The grant pays for tuition, fees, books and materials. In addition, each participant will receive a two-month bus pass.

Those who successfully complete the program will receive a CNA certificate, CPR certification, a Home Health Aide Training Certificate and Alzheimer’s & Neurological Disorders Training, allowing them to be placed into long-term living, rehabilitation and medical facilities, or to work in private home care.

The next CNA Plus course, which will be held in person, begins Oct. 25 and runs for eight weeks. If you have questions about the program and eligibility to participate through the TRAIN grant, contact the Workforce Development Center by calling (413) 755-6008 or email wdc@stcc.edu.