Steamship Authority worker tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) – The Steamship Authority has taken two vessels out of service for a thorough cleaning after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency announced Sunday that the employee worked on both the M/V Woods Hole and the M/V Governor and learned about the positive test result on Saturday.

The employee, whose name was not released, was unlikely to have had prolonged exposure with any member of the public due to the person’s typical work duties. Twenty-three Steamship Authority workers will be tested for COVID-19. Some trips have been canceled.

Massachusetts reported 11 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday.