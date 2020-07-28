Survey: Most Connecticut students expect to return to school

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A new survey of Connecticut public schools shows about two-thirds of students expect to return to classes when the new school year begins in about a month, while 81% of teachers anticipate to be back in the classroom.

The survey released Monday also showed that just 54% of students expect to ride a bus to school, and many students and teachers remain unsure about their back-to-school plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ned Lamont said many teachers still have health concerns.

The governor said the state is working with local officials to ensure that schools will be safe to reopen.