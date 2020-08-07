Trump approves emergency declaration for Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Ned Lamont says President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Connecticut that will allow the state to request federal aid for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
The Democratic governor announced the approval Friday morning.
Tuesday’s storm cut power to more than 700,000 homes and businesses in Connecticut, killed two people and seriously injured five others. Scores of trees and utility wires were knocked down. About 466,000 power outages remain for Eversource and United Illuminating customers.
Many state residents are criticizing the utilities’ preparation and response to the storm, which are under investigation by the state.