UMass-Amherst issues information on student move-out protocols

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–UMass-Amherst is providing students with protocols for the final move-out process for students living on campus.

The first round involves the following residence halls: Gorman, Brett, Oak, Sycamore and Prince. Other residence halls will be in future rounds of move-out in the coming weeks.

Students need to make a reservation to move-out in an effort to maintain safe social distancing and to keep low density levels of persons on campus.

You can find more information on the UMass-Amherst move-out process here.

