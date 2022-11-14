(WWLP) – Dealing with nasal congestion is more common than many people think, but there are many home remedies you can use to prevent it.

A 2021 survey showed that approximately 1 in 4 Americans deal with nasal congestion on a daily basis. There are many causes, like a common cold, allergies, or pollution.

However, a stuffy nose isn’t always a bad thing. The mucus is our body’s first line of defense against invaders like viruses or allergens that can make you sick.

Dry air can also irritate the nasal passages. It is best to try and get an inexpensive humidifier or take a steamy shower to thin out the mucus in the nose and soothe the nasal passages.