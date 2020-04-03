What makes COVID-19 so contagious?

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in western Massachusetts, 22News is working for you to get the latest medical information on the disease.

COVID-19 a strain of coronavirus and is what doctor’s are calling a “novel” virus, meaning it’s a new strain that they’ve never seen before.

Infectous disease doctors say many of the common colds people get are “coronavirus” strains but since they’ve been around for so long, our bodies have built up enough antibodies to fight them.

But since the COVID-19 strain has never been introduced to humans, we have no immunity built up to combat it. So with no vaccine for COVID-19 and the world never experiencing it before, this causes it to be more infectious.

Doctor’s also say right now they’re seeing that the virus has a higher infection rate than the flu.

Dr. Esteban DelPilar-Morales at Baystate Medical Center explained to 22News, “When you have a fully new virus it’s something that no one has seen before so our bodies don’t really have any good immune response or good amount of anti bodies to fight it off.”

Dr. Estaban said the country is actively looking for a vaccine but that it might not come for another year or more due to the testing process that vaccines go through to make sure they are safe.