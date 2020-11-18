When to go to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms

Medical workers attend to coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit of an isolation and treatment center for those with COVID-19 in Machakos, south of the capital Nairobi, in Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. As Africa is poised to surpass 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases it is Kenya’s turn to worry the continent with a second surge in infections well under way. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thinking you might have COVID-19 can be scary and in some cases symptoms are mild but in others, they can be life-threatening.

Hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. To help keep emergency rooms from reaching capacity, it’s important to know when to seek medical care and when it’s better to just go get tested and quarantine at home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone who thinks they have COVID-19 should monitor their symptoms. A fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell are all common symptoms, and mean it’s a good idea to get tested.

People should seek emergency medical care immediately if there are any signs of trouble with breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, an inability to wake up or to stay awake, and bluish lips or face. These are what the CDC refers to as “emergency warning signs.”

The CDC recommends calling the hospital before you go to let them know you may have COVID-19, so they can protect themselves and other patients.

More information from the CDC can be found here.