SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique piece of artwork unveiled Thursday advocating the observance of Black History Month all year long.

The staff at Springfield’s Gandara Mental Health agency looked on during the unveiling of this stained glass work expressing Gandara’s commitment to the mental health issues faced by the African American and Hispanic communities.

The Springfield artist, Gregory Drew told 22News he was up to the challenge, “I was truly excited because not many people come to me for new work. When they asked me to do this I came up with a plan for something that would be inclusive, of Black History Month and mental health.”

This Black History Month icon is now a permanent fixture at the Gandara headquarters on East Columbus Avenue. It was designed to inspire and motivate the people who work here helping Springfield’s minority communities.

“I think it’s a reminder about why we exist. It’s a piece that many identify with. And who they are. They’re racial, their ethnicity, and so they’re very happy about it.” Lois Nesci, Chief Executive Officer for The Gandara Center

Gandara, home of this permanent Black History Month fixture, has been a Springfield fixture for nearly half a century helping families in the Black and Hispanic neighborhood.