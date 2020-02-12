Baker, lawmakers celebrate “Black Excellence on the Hill”

BOSTON (SHNS) – The stage was smaller and the audience friendlier, but weeks after Gov. Charlie Baker ignited a firestorm over an admittedly “poor choice of words” at a Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast event, the governor on Tuesday got another chance to make it right.

“We really appreciate you being here,” Baker told the crowd of more than 100 mostly Black attendees gathered at the State House to honor the contributions of Black leaders from around the state.

The second annual “Black Excellence on the Hill” event was hosted by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, and drew a dozens of lawmakers, including House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka.

There was no mention of what happened on Martin Luther King Day, and Baker celebrated his partnership with Black lawmakers and honored the memory of Edward Gourdin, a groundbreaking Harvard University athlete and Olympian who would become the first Black Superior Court judge in Massachusetts.

Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, the chair of the MBLLC, affectionately referred to the governor as “Carlos Baker,” and talked about working with the governor to create a $65 million loan pool to help residents in minority communities become homeowners.

“What he says he means,” Gonzalez said. “When we talked about home ownership, he didn’t say, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Why not?'”

Baker was roundly criticized earlier this month for suggesting it would be tough to follow a “rant” by U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who discussed identity politics at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast event in Boston.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins slammed the governor for a lack of diversity in his cabinet, and Attorney General Maura Healey called the remark “dismissive” and suggested it “perpetuates the very harm we seek to end.”

Baker called Pressley the same day to apologize, and called it a “poor choice of words” that obscured an otherwise “beautiful moment” for Pressley.

Rep. Bud Williams, a Black legislator from Springfield, said he was more than willing to give Baker a pass for his comments on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, knowing the administration’s commitment to listening to Black and Latino lawmakers and working with them on housing and other issues.

Williams pointed out that Baker meets with the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus every three months, which he called unprecedented.

“It’s a real honest conversation, and sometimes it gets heated, but it’s honest,” Williams said. “I have no problem with Charlie Baker. We all make mistakes.”

Baker said he hoped to work with legislative leaders to supplement the loan program with down-payment assistance. A mid-year budget Baker signed in December included $2.5 million for down-payment assistance in low-income, minority communities, but Baker had initially requested more.

“There’s documented evidence for years and years and years in this country, most of which is available in a book called “The Color of Law,” that makes it quite clear we went decades, centuries without providing the same opportunities for home ownership to people of color that we provided to whites and it’s about time we start to do some stuff to turn that around,” Baker said.

Spilka spoke about the Senate’s inclusion of a Fredrick Douglass quote on the wall of the refurbished Senate chamber, and her efforts to secure a permanent bust of Douglass to put on display.

And after introducing him as “someone who knows salsa, soul and rock and roll,” Gonzalez called DeLeo “pound for pound, the greatest speaker of the House in the United States of America.”

DeLeo talked about the House’s effort to follow through on a promise he made at the same event last year to create a permanent installation honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Despite the praise for the pillars of leadership at the State House, Rep. Nika Elugardo of Boston noted that minorities are still underrepresented in the Legislature and on the staffs of state lawmakers. The MBLLC counts 13 members.

“We need to get on some committees and in some leadership positions, not just on walls,” Elugardo said.