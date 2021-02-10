Bay Path University hosts virtual event celebrating Black History Month

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University hosted their first of three virtual events celebrating Black History Month on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Cardona is the executive director of multicultural affairs and international student life at Bay Path and she told 22News that no matter your race, she wants everyone to participate and feel inspired.

“We all need to support each other, this is time for us to come together, to learn, and to really embrace each other,” Cardona said.

She wanted the speakers to be someone the students could connect with.

“They wanted to celebrate black culture. they wanted to really talk about the beauty and makeup,” Cardona told 22New.

LAMIK Beauty Founder, Kim Roxie, was the perfect person to do just that. Roxie spoke over zoom about her experience as a black entrepreneur.

“I fell in love with making women feel good about themselves,” Roxie said.

She added that having conversations is the best way to celebrate black culture.

“I think this is beautiful, I can tell from the energy, we’re not even together but I can feel the energy,” Roxie told the group.

Bay Path is hosting two other similar events on February 17 and February 24. Those events are open to the public.