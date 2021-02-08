Bay Path University to celebrate Black History Month with three virtual events

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University will host three virtual events to honor the struggles, stories, and successes of Black Americans according to Public Relations Associate Melissa Wert.

These events will be related to a theme of cultural empowerment and remaining true to oneself to help shape the narrative of what Black History Month means to Bay Path University.

All events are free and open to the public but registration is required.

“When we asked our students what they hoped to see for Black History Month events at Bay Path, their answer was clear, they wanted to celebrate the beauty and the joy that is the bedrock of Black culture, and they wanted to hear from women who looked like them, who had dreams like them, and whose success stories would light their way,” said Elizabeth Cardona, Bay Path’s Executive Director of Multicultural Affairs.

The events are:

Embrace Your Beauty: An online session with LAMIK Beauty founder Kim Roxie on February 10 at 7:00 p.m. The program will be about how Roxie became a success in the industry.

An online session with LAMIK Beauty founder Kim Roxie on February 10 at 7:00 p.m. The program will be about how Roxie became a success in the industry. Me, Myself, and I – From Surviving to Thriving: A virtual interactive storytelling workshop with author Onawumi Jean Moss on February 17 at 7:00 p.m. Onawumi Jean Moss will present a journey into a deeper understanding of the power in strong personal narratives.

A virtual interactive storytelling workshop with author Onawumi Jean Moss on February 17 at 7:00 p.m. Onawumi Jean Moss will present a journey into a deeper understanding of the power in strong personal narratives. Black in Boston – Entrepreneurs Panel: An online panel led by Sheena Collier, founder of Black in Boston on February 24, at 7:00 p.m. where Collier, will be joined by local entrepreneurs’ leaders to highlight their businesses, share their stories, strengthen social responsibility, and network.

Interested in attending? You can register for these events on the university’s website.