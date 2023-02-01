SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will celebrate the 37th annual Black American Heritage with a special flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.

This celebration will feature guest speakers with a presentation of the Ruth B. Loving Civil Rights Award, according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Then, the African American Heritage flag will be raised on the front steps of City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, along with State Representative Bud Williams, will be in attendance. Mayor Sarno states, “The City of Springfield is proud to host our 37th Annual Black American Heritage Flag Raising Ceremony as we celebrate the rich diversity and mosaic that is our Springfield community. We will also continue to honor the legacy of our local civil rights icon, Ruth B. Loving, through the presentation of an award named in her honor to a member of our greater Springfield community that strives to enhance and move our community forward with respect and equity for all.”

The ceremony is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. in front of City Hall on Court Street.