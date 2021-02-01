Black History Month celebrations begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black History Month has started and this year’s theme is the Black Family: representation, identity, and diversity.

Celebrations started back in 1926 as just a week, themes were introduced as a way to bring the public’s attention to important developments in the black community. The point is to create and popularize knowledge about the black past.

In 2020, as black families were statistically hit harder than most other communities with the COVID-19 pandemic, and in turn economic hardships, local organizations helped out.

The MLK Family Services Inc. provided a place for students to do remote learning and fed those in need every week.

“I think that even more so now it is seen as not just a black celebration but folks are beginning to realize and understand and even move towards appreciating that black history is America’s history,” said Ronn Johnson, president of MLK family services.



The Family Services Inc. will be hosting Black History Month programming for youth who do remote learning from their center during the third week of February.