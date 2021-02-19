Black History Month: Springfield non-profit founder works to help at risk youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Black History Month continues, we’re shining some light on those bringing forth change right here in our community.

“Our youth don’t care what we know, until they know that we care,” words coach Stefan Davis lives by. The founder of a non profit organization in Springfield spends his days inspiring at risk youth to find light after darkness and rise up in the face of adversity.

“It’s easy to be in darkness but there’s always light after darkness,” said Davis.

For some of today’s at risk youth, it seems nearly impossible to find that light. Here in western Massachusetts, Coach Stefan Davis has made it his mission to lend a helping in the greater Springfield area, an effort to deter our young people from becoming another statistic.

Why he does it? Because he knows first hand what it’s like to feel like no one is there when you need them most. The driving factor behind his non-profit organization I Found Light Against All Odds.

“There was many times in my life when I was physically and mentally abused by my step father. He said if I tell I would never tell anyone anything again,” said Davis.

Because of that trauma, he’s become a shoulder to lean on that so many youth need, youth who have too experienced pain in their lives.

Davis started his organization in 2016. Since it’s inception, his mission and team has grown to great lengths to assist troubled young people.

“As a black man being able to share my past with these young men and women from being in darkness and finding light in education and starting to believe in others to help me gives me an opportunity to share with those youth,” said Davis.

Through various forms of fundraising, scholarship galas, golf tournaments, and holiday donations among other things, I Found Light has provided thousands of dollars for hundreds of youth and their families in western Massachusetts. A fresh start to continue their journey on the right path.

It’s this work that most recently led Davis to be awarded $1500 grant. His organization nominated by the community, touched by their mission and message.

What’s next for the organization: The Lighthouse Project. Davis said this safe place will provide homeless young girls with shelter and resources when they’re in need.