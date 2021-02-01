City of Springfield celebrates beginning of Black History Month with annual flag-raising ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremonial beginning Monday to Black History Month in Springfield.

City and State Leaders gathered at Springfield City Hall Monday afternoon to celebrate the 35th Annual Black American Heritage ceremony. The event was followed by the raising of the black heritage flag outside City Hall.

“Even though we cannot have our usual annual event, we still want to hold a small ceremony and flag raising to acknowledge and honor our City’s proud Black American Heritage. I want to acknowledge the legacy of the late Ruth B. Loving. There was no stronger advocate to this event than her. Congratulations to Ida Flynn on receiving this prestigious and well-deserved award,” said Mayor Sarno.

Springfield State Representative Bud Williams told 22News why the flag raising was so important.

“We want to honor individuals in our history that made tremendous contributions to all of society and also we’re honoring Ida R Flyn, who was a great contributor to the civil rights movement in the city of Springfield,” said Representative Williams.

Flyn was honored Monday with the Ruth B. Loving Civil Rights Award. Bishop Talbert Swan accepted it on her behalf.

State Senator Adam Gomez, City Council President, Ward 5 Councilor Marcus Williams, and Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown also attended the event.