Elms College hosts 5th Annual Black Experience Summit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Black History Month this February Elms College will hold it’s fifth annual Black Experience Summit.

This virtual event starts on February 17th from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. over Zoom, and this year’s theme is Stories of Our Becoming: The Shoulders on Which We Stand.

Through this event, students will have the opportunity to “explore the histories and stories that inform today’s black experience and the inextricable link of those histories and stories to black liberation and social justice movements,” said Jennifer Shoaff, Ph.D., director of Elms College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

This event will offer two keynote speeches as well as an interactive panel, with a variety of panelists:

“Freefalling and Finding Self: Meditations on Blackness and Rasanblaj,” Gina Athena Ulysse, Ph.D., is professor of Feminist Studies at UC Santa Cruz, California and the author of several books and articles, including; Why Haiti Needs New Narratives: A Post Quake Chronicle (2015), published in English, Kreyòl, and French, and Because When God is Too Busy: Haiti, me & THE WORLD (2017), a collection of photographs, poetry, and performance texts.

“Witness and Withnessing: the Archive of Black Freedom Struggles, Treva B. Lindsey, Ph.D., is associate professor at The Ohio State University and her research and teaching interests include African American women’s history, black popular and expressive culture, black feminism(s), hip hop studies, critical race and gender theory, and sexual politics. Her new book, America Goddam: Violence, Black Women, and The Struggle for Justice (University of California Press) will be released in April 2022.

According to Elms College – Panelists for a discussion on the Art of Storytelling include:

Janine Fondon, president and CEO, UnityFirst.com

president and CEO, UnityFirst.com Pilar Eguez Guevara, Ph.D., an Ecuadorian cultural anthropologist, writer and filmmaker

an Ecuadorian cultural anthropologist, writer and filmmaker Aprell Munford, journalist, The Republican and MassLive.com

The Lifting as We Climb panelists are:

Tracy Espy, Ph.D., president of Mitchell College

president of Mitchell College Robert E. Johnson, Ph.D., president of Western New England University

president of Western New England University Lynn Wooten, Ph.D., president of Simmons University

“Now in its fifth year, the Black Experience Summit is an annual event bringing together students and scholars from across western Massachusetts and beyond to educate and inspire a holistic dialogue about the Black experience within the context of Elms College’s mission,” said Harry E. Dumay, Ph.D., MBA, president of Elms College.