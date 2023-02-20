SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An event is being held in Springfield on Tuesday to celebrate Black History Month.

The Youth Educational, Totally Artistic, School Vacation Jam is being held in partnership with the Urban League of Springfield, Bay Area Council, and MOCHA. In a news release sent to 22News from the Office of State Representative Bud Williams, this event is about the community coming together to uplift and rally around Springfield’s youth, engage and commune with one another, have fun, and celebrate in honor of Black History Month.

(Office of State Representative Bud Williams)

“It has been a very taxing couple of years with the pandemic isolating all of us. Chaos and pandemonium have infiltrated our lives uninvited. Amongst the most susceptible, are our young people” states Williams. “They have been affected academically with virtual and hybrid learning, the cancellation of athletic programs and activities, the lack of traditional social interaction, the prevalent racial injustices happening every day, and the outrageous gun violence that plagues our schools and our streets to name a few. It is important that we let them know that we support them, we see them, we hear them, and we recognize their value and their expressions as intricate members of our community. Their lives matter, they matter…they are our future.”

The event is free and open to the public on Tuesday, February 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bay Area Neighborhood Council located at 437 Bay Street in Springfield. Refreshments will be available along with music, performances, and art exhibits featuring artists Kali Green, Sheldon Smith, and Teka Jones.

A COVID-19 clinic will be on-site for anyone six months and older. Those who get a dose will receive a $75 gift card. It can be any dose – first, second, or booster. No ID or health insurance is required.