SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special event is being held Thursday honoring the Harlem Globetrotters at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Globestrotter ambassador Scooter Christensen will join with Springfield officials, the President of the Hall of fame and special guests to celebrate the team’s history and importance to basketball. The event is part of a kickoff for Black History Month at the Hall of Fame.

It will tip-off at the Hall’s Center Court at 10 a.m.