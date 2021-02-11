Historically Black sororities and fraternities foster positive community impacts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re honoring Black History Month and talking about Historically Black Fraternities and Sororities and their impact locally.

In 1906, the first historically black fraternity started after the Greek organizations at the time would not allow Blacks to join. That’s where Alpha Phi Alpha comes in.

“What makes this organization special to me is it had the same moral fiber and values that my parents raised me by. It was about transcending being the best that you could possibly be while also helping those around you,” said Jason Asirifi, Alpha Phi Alpha Theta Iota Lambda President.

In 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black women’s sorority started after 16 women who were one generation removed from slavery encountered the same problem. They wanted a place for sisterhood and lifelong service.

“These organizations continue to be relevant because they nurture young men and women to step up to leadership and service throughout their lifetime,” said Lisa Johnson, AKA Xi Xi Omega President.

The organizations are included in the ‘Divine Nine’, the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations that make up the national Pan-Hellenic council.

“We have shaped the fabric of African-American life through our organizations. Via the arts, science, math… any area that you can think of, members of the Divine Nine are making contributions,” said Johnson.

Locally the organizations do a lot of community charity events and programs.

“We have the Thanksgiving giveaway so every year we give Thanksgiving baskets in conjunction with MLK family services,” said Asirifi.

Every other Saturday, the alphas read children’s books on their Instagram that tell stories by Black authors. They have a community discussion on policing and reform being held on February 20th.

The AKA’s have a heart health awareness virtual event on February 26th. Both organizations also have college scholarships available.