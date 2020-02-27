HCC concludes Black History Month with food festival

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College concluded its lineup of Black History Month events Thursday with the Black Heritage Food Festival.

Students and employees were treated to a free meal showcasing Springfield restaurants. Southern, Creole, Cajun and Caribbean style fare all made the menu.

Yaad Food Jamaican Restaurant, Chef Wayne’s Big Mamout and Erica’s Hall of Fame Kitchen headlined the meal. Organizers suggested a five-dollar donation for the meal.

All funds raised will go to the creation of an annual scholarship, given to an active member of the HCC Black Student Alliance.