Jack and Jill of America organization aims to develop children into next generation of black leaders

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Moms on a mission. Jack and Jill of America Inc. is an organization of mothers dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children.

“Jack and Jill is the premiere organization for African American families,” Jack and Jill of Western Massachusetts chapter president, Yolanda Johnson told 22News.

The organization started in 1938 for children two through 19, lead by mothers dedicated to raising future black leaders. “When we think about what our founding mothers wanted for their children 83 years ago. It’s the same thing that black mothers want for their children today,” Johnson said.

She said their founding mothers wanted to “nurture, develop, and protect their children and provide them with enriching and unique experiences.” These experiences come in many forms. Before the pandemic, the children were able to travel and attend national conferences with other children in the program.

Johnson told 22News she got involved in Jack and Jill because it was an opportunity to be with others who were experiencing very similar concerns about the development of who their children were as black children. She said she “really wanted to be with like minded mothers who wanted to see their children grow educationally, culturally, and more.” She told 22News, many of the children in Jack and Jill attend schools where they’re the only black child. So it gives the children a chance to connect with other black children like themselves.

Mothers in the western Massachusetts chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

The organization hosts diverse programs for the children. 22News attended their middle-school age group Black History Month lesson. Part of which highlighted accomplishments of local black people who helped develop America.

The children learned about the David Ruggles Center for History and Education in Florence, Massachusetts. Named after David Ruggles who, according to the center, “Owned the nation’s first African-American bookstore, published the first journal written and edited by an African American, and assisted over 600 fugitives on the Underground Railroad.”

“It’s not just Black History Month, it’s just our life,” Jack and Jill chapter member, Lisa Green, told the children attending Saturday’s lesson. She showed them local Underground Railroad spots that the center highlights while leading the first part of the lesson.

Their programming often teaches children what they may not learn in school.

“Every time our children participate in a Jack and Jill activity they walk away with a nugget of something they did not know before,” Johnson said.

Their mission is to stimulate the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs. In 2020 the children helped pain the Black Lives Matter road mural in front of Springfield City Hall as well as volunteered with a local pantry.



Jack and Jill of western Massachusetts children participating in community service.

“[We want] children who can appreciate the skin that they’re in and understand that they matter too,” Johnson continued. “That is what we want from our children, to have a sense of humanity.”

The organization has over 250 chapters across the country serving more than 40,000 family members while also creating thousands of friendships along the way. You can contact the western Massachusetts chapter here.

The western Massachusetts chapter of Jack and Jill is now partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Family Center on Acorn street in Springfield. Johnson said they’re excited to reach more families who can benefit from their organization.