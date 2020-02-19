Late Congresswoman honored as part of Holyoke Community College’s Black History Month program

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The memory of the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm was honored Wednesday during a Black History Month program at Holyoke Community College.

Students and Faculty saw a documentary recounting the life and times of Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to congress.

HCC faculty member and a former student of Shirley Chisholm, Pat Sandoval, sponsored this Black History Month program.

Sandoval told 22News, “She was blunt like I said, the first day she said, when she walked into the classroom, was racism and sexism are alive in the United States.”

Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm gained prominence as the first Black presidential candidate for a major political party back in the early 1970s.



