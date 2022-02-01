Local civil rights advocate to be honored with historical marker

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the start of Black History Month. Coinciding, a step towards greater recognition to the Sojourner Truth Memorial Park in Florence. Historical markers are significant in that they benefit the community by sparking interest and shedding a light on local history.

Sojourner Truth is remembered as an advocate for equality and justice during the 19th century. Taking her own freedom in New York during 1826, later she would end up in Florence, Massachusetts. Today, a statue at the corner of Park and Pine Streets to honor her legacy.

Carol Rinehart from the Sojourner Truth Memorial Committee told 22News, “It’s really important that Sojourner Truth be recognized.”

Two years ago, the Sojourner Truth Memorial Committee began applying for a historical marker. This fall they found their efforts paid off and the Northampton Historic Commission supported the request. The latest updated: The city council has voted to approve this proposed marker.

“We thought it probably wasn’t going to happen, then we were so pleased to hear that we were considered and should go forward,” Rinehart said.

Once the city gets the final plans confirmed with the Pomeroy Foundation that supplies the sign, the historic marker will put Truth’s presence in Florence on the map. During her time, Sojourner was an advocate for securing the right to vote for all.

Rinehart says the timing of this sign couldn’t be more important, telling 22News, “It’s especially meaningful I think right now, at a time when we are once again struggling with voting rights in our country.”

For more information on Sojourner’s presence in Florence, or the memorial committee you can click here.